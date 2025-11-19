Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Acquired Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (D-Illinois) recently bought shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD). In a filing disclosed on November 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Robinhood Markets stock on October 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY TRUST ACCOUNT” account.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) on 10/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 10/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) on 10/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 9/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) on 9/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 9/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) on 9/2/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) on 8/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 8/13/2025.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $2.43 on Wednesday, hitting $116.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,299,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,922,426. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.70 and its 200 day moving average is $104.10. The company has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.42. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $170,865,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $3,648,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 540,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,951,506.55. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,297,404 shares of company stock valued at $529,026,559. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 24.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,437,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,521,497,000 after purchasing an additional 18,824,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 103.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,246,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375,734 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3,615.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,555,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,910,000 after buying an additional 11,244,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $973,122,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $951,479,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HOOD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.65.

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson’s career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

