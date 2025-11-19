Nicholas Wealth LLC. Takes $1.30 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Nicholas Wealth LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $98.33 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.25. The stock has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,375. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.