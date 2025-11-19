BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.32% from the company’s previous close.

BRBR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 7.2%

NYSE BRBR traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $28.15. 1,922,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,780. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.77. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $80.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 123.43%. The firm had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 78.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 202,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,042,000 after acquiring an additional 31,069 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 208,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 51,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 55,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

