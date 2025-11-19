Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Cut to $487.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $491.00 to $487.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $543.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.85.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.1%

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

DE stock opened at $473.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $465.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.99. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $400.64 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The firm has a market cap of $127.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.0% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.