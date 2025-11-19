7,644 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Bought by Traub Capital Management LLC

Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87,524 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in PayPal by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PayPal by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day moving average is $70.36.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The business had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $860,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,799.21. The trade was a 28.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $615,303.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,486.71. This trade represents a 20.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 31,994 shares of company stock worth $2,183,470 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Citigroup raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price objective on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.56.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

