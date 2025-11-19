Citic (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) and Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Head-To-Head Survey

Volatility & Risk

Citic has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Livento Group has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Livento Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Citic and Livento Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citic N/A N/A N/A Livento Group -150.10% -4.17% -3.84%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citic $104.73 billion 0.42 $8.10 billion N/A N/A Livento Group $1.69 million 2.16 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Citic and Livento Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Citic has higher revenue and earnings than Livento Group.

Summary

Citic beats Livento Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citic

CITIC Limited operates in financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, consumption, urbanization, resources and energy, and engineering contracting businesses worldwide. The Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, investment research, securities brokerage, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services. The Advanced Intelligent Manufacturing segment offers automotive aluminium wheels and lightweight cast components, and chassis and body systems; mining and heavy machinery, specialized robots and intelligent equipment, new energy and cement equipment, and special materials; operates industrial Internet platform; and provides engineering, procurement, and construction services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty steel products; chloride; explores, develops, and produces oil and magnetite; invests in coal and bauxite mining, imports and exports commodities, electrolytic aluminum, and alumina smelting; and invests in and manages power plants. The New Consumption segment provides telecommunications technology services; leases and sells satellite transponders; distributes motor and consumer products; and publishes books and digital books, as well as operates in bookstore retailing business. This segment also deals and distributes with supporting services for automotive brands; and develops agricultural science and technology, as well as engages in the brand development, manufacturing, commodity trading, agency distribution, logistics, and retail in the food and fast-moving consumer goods, healthcare, and electrical products industries. The company was formerly known as CITIC Pacific Limited and changed its name to CITIC Limited in August 2014. CITIC Limited was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. CITIC Limited operates as a subsidiary of CITIC Group Corporation.

About Livento Group

Livento Group, Inc. engages in the film and television production business. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning technology business; development and licensing of Elisee, a software product that can capture data and create predictive behavior based on client inputs that assist the client in establishing its investment portfolio; and real estate finance and development activities. The company was formerly known as NuGene International, Inc. and changed its name to Livento Group, Inc. in June 2022. Livento Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

