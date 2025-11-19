Head to Head Survey: OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) vs. Bollinger Industries (OTCMKTS:BOLL)

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) and Bollinger Industries (OTCMKTS:BOLL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares OneWater Marine and Bollinger Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneWater Marine -6.12% 1.84% 0.44% Bollinger Industries N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OneWater Marine and Bollinger Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneWater Marine $1.87 billion 0.10 -$114.58 million ($7.08) -1.61 Bollinger Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bollinger Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneWater Marine.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for OneWater Marine and Bollinger Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneWater Marine 2 3 3 0 2.13 Bollinger Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

OneWater Marine currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.96%. Given OneWater Marine’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OneWater Marine is more favorable than Bollinger Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.3% of OneWater Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of OneWater Marine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 60.6% of Bollinger Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

OneWater Marine has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bollinger Industries has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OneWater Marine beats Bollinger Industries on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services. Further, it provides rental of boats and personal watercraft services. OneWater Marine Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Buford, Georgia.

About Bollinger Industries

Bollinger Industries, Inc. operates as a consumer products company in the United States and internationally. It offers flashlights and other lighting solutions under the NEBO brand name; pocketknives, pocket tools, and everyday carry gadgets under the TRUE brand name; pest defense products under the Skeeter Hawk brand; lights, lasers, and optics under the iPROTEC name; personal heating products under the THAW brand name; and power banks under the HALO brand name. The company offers products through retail stores and online shopping sites, as well as through its own website. Bollinger Industries, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is based in Roanoke, Texas.

