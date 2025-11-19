Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) and IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Head to Head Survey

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) and Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares IceCure Medical and Tauriga Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IceCure Medical -317.62% -136.96% -71.46% Tauriga Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for IceCure Medical and Tauriga Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IceCure Medical 1 1 2 0 2.25 Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

IceCure Medical presently has a consensus target price of $2.64, indicating a potential upside of 268.53%. Given IceCure Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than Tauriga Sciences.

This table compares IceCure Medical and Tauriga Sciences”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IceCure Medical $2.79 million 17.62 -$15.32 million ($0.16) -4.47 Tauriga Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tauriga Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IceCure Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of IceCure Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of IceCure Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Tauriga Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IceCure Medical beats Tauriga Sciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IceCure Medical

(Get Free Report)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology. It also develops XSense system, a single probe system; and MultiSense, a multi probe system for the treatment of multiple and larger tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

About Tauriga Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea products; and skin care products include CBD facemasks; CBD daily moisturizer; CBD anti-wrinkle dream, hand, and foot cream with hemp seed oil; CBD massage and body oil; CBD body revive roll-on; CBD transdermal patch; and CBD body spray. In addition, the company offers rainbow deluxe sampler pack, CBD non-GMO dietary supplements, and CBD scented bath bombs. It sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. The company has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test. Tauriga Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Wappingers Falls, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.