Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Shares Up 20.1% – Should You Buy?

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) was up 20.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.84 and last traded at C$1.73. Approximately 458,497 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 231,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.44.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.85 price target on Graphite One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.85.

The company has a market cap of C$278.62 million, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

