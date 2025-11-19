CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $515.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Scotiabank raised CrowdStrike from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $519.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.49.

Shares of CRWD opened at $512.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.69 billion, a PE ratio of -429.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 124.49 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $503.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.25. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $298.00 and a 52-week high of $566.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 765,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,153,891.20. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.41, for a total transaction of $1,077,152.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 218,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,246,421.47. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456 in the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

