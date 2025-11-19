TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Purchases 25,013 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 917,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,013 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $44,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 246.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 585.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 0.3%

Bank of America stock opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $377.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.26. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $54.69.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded Bank of America to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.