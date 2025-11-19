Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd Takes Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,203 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,399,000. Intuit accounts for about 2.8% of Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 540.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 161.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 111.8% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $649.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $666.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $707.46. The company has a market cap of $181.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.35.

In other news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

