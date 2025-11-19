TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Buys 16,865 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $134,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 170,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,563,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG opened at $284.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $294.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.86.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $32,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,567.20. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total value of $9,213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,337,119 shares in the company, valued at $662,526,494.12. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,896 shares of company stock worth $47,653,637. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank set a $336.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.81.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

