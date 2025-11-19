Saturna Capital Corp Makes New $741,000 Investment in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Saturna Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 124.7% in the second quarter. Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP now owns 166,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,422,000 after buying an additional 92,300 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Legacy Group grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sierra Legacy Group now owns 17,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Amphenol by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 71,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 98,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 258,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total transaction of $36,945,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,013,924. This trade represents a 60.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $11,283,200.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,323,118 shares of company stock worth $174,426,462. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $152.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.54.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.0%

APH stock opened at $132.38 on Wednesday. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $144.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $162.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.31.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

