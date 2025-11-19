United Advisor Group LLC Buys 651 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

United Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 85.3% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.95.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.6%

PEP stock opened at $148.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.19 and a 200-day moving average of $140.27. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $165.13. The company has a market capitalization of $203.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.