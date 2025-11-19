Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 6,130 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $164.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $148.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $165.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.19 and a 200 day moving average of $140.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.