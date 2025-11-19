Claritev (NYSE:CTEV) Stock Price Up 9.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Claritev (NYSE:CTEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.1% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $46.49 and last traded at $46.13. 91,652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 133,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.29.

Specifically, EVP Michael Kim purchased 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,484.25. This trade represents a 10.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get Claritev alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTEV shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Claritev from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Claritev in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Claritev Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.26. The stock has a market cap of $762.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Claritev

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Claritev in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Claritev during the third quarter worth $767,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Claritev during the third quarter worth $344,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Claritev in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,009,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Claritev during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,817,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Claritev Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Claritev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claritev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.