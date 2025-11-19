Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $46.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Bullish traded as low as $34.24 and last traded at $35.6510, with a volume of 2063593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.76.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. New Street Research set a $56.00 price objective on Bullish in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bullish in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Bullish from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bullish in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Bullish from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bullish in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bullish during the third quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Bullish during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bullish in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bullish in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 24.59 and a quick ratio of 22.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion and a PE ratio of -722.52.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.91 million. Bullish has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

