Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Bought by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $32,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,925,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,023,088,000 after buying an additional 3,522,202 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,606,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,696,415,000 after acquiring an additional 306,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,176,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,976,000 after purchasing an additional 723,459 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,974,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,584,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,198,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 83.78%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.