United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in United Rentals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $800.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $925.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $844.02. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $1,021.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.43 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.80 EPS. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Bank of America increased their target price on United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $975.61.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

