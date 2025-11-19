National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG) Declares Dividend of $1.07

National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.0657 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 274.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.

National Grid Transco has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. National Grid Transco has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Grid Transco to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

NYSE:NGG opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. National Grid Transco has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $78.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.49.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

