TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,866 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 99,638 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 221,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,708,000 after purchasing an additional 48,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,008,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $69,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,963,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in shares of NIKE by 36.2% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 658,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

NIKE Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 16,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,753.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 21,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,980.92. This represents a 308.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

