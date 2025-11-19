Reviewing Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) & Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Free Report) and Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and Aqua Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources -39.40% N/A -142.68% Aqua Metals N/A -274.21% -159.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and Aqua Metals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources $4.31 million 0.61 -$1.80 million ($0.03) -1.33 Aqua Metals $30,000.00 365.56 -$24.55 million ($30.53) -0.24

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Metals. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aqua Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and Aqua Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 Aqua Metals 1 0 1 0 2.00

Aqua Metals has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 304.86%. Given Aqua Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aqua Metals is more favorable than Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a beta of -1.31, indicating that its stock price is 231% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aqua Metals has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.0% of Aqua Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Aqua Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aqua Metals beats Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. provides clean-technologies, waste management, and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions and Solid Waste. The company designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; develops and designs proprietary technologies and systems for conditioning biogas for use as renewable natural gas for a range of applications, such as transportation fuel and natural gas pipeline injection; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation. In addition, it develops renewable natural gas projects; and advanced chemical absorbents and catalysts that enhance the capability of biogas produced from landfill, wastewater treatment, and agricultural digester operations, as well as offers soil amendment pellets. The company serves companies primarily in the oil and gas refineries, landfills, medical waste destruction operations, agricultural companies, and food and beverage companies, as well as other commercial and industrial customers. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Aqua Metals

(Get Free Report)

Aqua Metals, Inc. engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries. Its AquaRefining, a low-emissions and recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries. Aqua Metals, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.