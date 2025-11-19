TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Earnings Results

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. TJX Companies updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 4.630-4.660 EPS.
Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $145.86 on Wednesday. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $148.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.72%.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
