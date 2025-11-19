TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Earnings Results

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. TJX Companies updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 4.630-4.660 EPS.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $145.86 on Wednesday. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $148.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

