Comparing Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) & North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT)

North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of North European Oil Royality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of North European Oil Royality Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares North European Oil Royality Trust and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North European Oil Royality Trust 88.33% 343.87% 197.34% Pacific Coast Oil Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North European Oil Royality Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

This is a summary of current ratings for North European Oil Royality Trust and Pacific Coast Oil Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

North European Oil Royality Trust has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares North European Oil Royality Trust and Pacific Coast Oil Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North European Oil Royality Trust $6.26 million 8.20 $5.06 million $0.56 9.98 Pacific Coast Oil Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

North European Oil Royality Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Summary

North European Oil Royality Trust beats Pacific Coast Oil Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About North European Oil Royality Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies. In addition, it holds royalties for the sale of gas well gas, oil well gas, crude oil, condensate, and sulfur. North European Oil Royalty Trust was founded in 1975 and is based in Keene, New Hampshire.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California. Pacific Coast Oil Trust was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

