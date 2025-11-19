Comparing Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) and Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY)

Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY – Get Free Report) and Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orange and Millicom International Cellular, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange 0 2 0 1 2.67 Millicom International Cellular 0 5 3 1 2.56

Millicom International Cellular has a consensus price target of $43.47, suggesting a potential downside of 21.58%. Given Millicom International Cellular’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Millicom International Cellular is more favorable than Orange.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange $43.57 billion 0.97 $2.35 billion N/A N/A Millicom International Cellular $5.59 billion 1.71 $253.00 million $6.53 8.49

This table compares Orange and Millicom International Cellular”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Orange has higher revenue and earnings than Millicom International Cellular.

Dividends

Orange pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Millicom International Cellular pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Millicom International Cellular pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Orange and Millicom International Cellular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange N/A N/A N/A Millicom International Cellular 16.97% 10.32% 2.59%

Volatility and Risk

Orange has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Millicom International Cellular has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of Orange shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Millicom International Cellular shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Millicom International Cellular beats Orange on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orange

Orange S.A. provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages. It also sells mobile handsets, mobile terminals, broadband equipment, connected devices, and accessories. In addition, the company provides IT and integration services comprising unified communication and collaboration services, such as LAN and telephony, consultancy, integration, and project management; hosting and infrastructure services, including cloud computing; customer relations management and other applications services; security services; and video conferencing, as well as sells related equipment. Further, it offers national and international roaming services; online advertising services; and mobile virtual network operators, network sharing, and mobile financial services, as well as sells equipment to external distributors and brokers. Orange S.A. markets its products and services under the Orange brand. The company was formerly known as France Telecom and changed its name to Orange S.A. in July 2013. Orange S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular S.A. provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance. The company also operates TIGO Sports for local entertainment; Tigo Money that allows its customers to send and receive money without the need for a bank account; and TIGO ONEtv for pay TV. In addition, it provides fixed services, including broadband and fixed voice; and fixed-voice and data telecommunications services, managed services, cloud and security solutions, and value-added services; and tower infrastructure and services. The company serves small, medium, and large businesses, as well as residential consumers and governmental entities. It markets its products and services under the Tigo and Tigo Business brands. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

