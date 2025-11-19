The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Issue $1.24 Quarterly Dividend

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.24 per share on Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th.

Clorox has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Clorox has a dividend payout ratio of 72.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Clorox to earn $7.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.7%.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. Clorox has a 52 week low of $99.63 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.67 and its 200-day moving average is $122.95.

About Clorox

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Clorox will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

