The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Issue $1.24 Quarterly Dividend

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.24 per share on Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th.
Clorox has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Clorox has a dividend payout ratio of 72.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Clorox to earn $7.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.7%.
Clorox Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. Clorox has a 52 week low of $99.63 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.67 and its 200-day moving average is $122.95.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clorox
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Buyer Beware: Carvana Is Driving an Auto Lending Crisis
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Healthcare Rotation Underway: 3 Stocks Leading the Charge
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Medtronic Stock Finds Its Footing—Now It’s Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.