Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.

Golub Capital BDC has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 86.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.47. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $217.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $220.54 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 42.81%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Golub Capital BDC



Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

