Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 73,596,571 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,404.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,834,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,596,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $7,105,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,849.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,196.3% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,416.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 15,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,537.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,628,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $98.33 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.06 and its 200 day moving average is $97.25.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $752,375. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

