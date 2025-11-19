TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,078 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 6,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $153.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.26 and a 200-day moving average of $150.64. The company has a market cap of $309.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.Chevron’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 96.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.55.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

