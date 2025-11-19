UBS Group Begins Coverage on Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA)

Equities researchers at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Macro Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Macro Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Macro Bank from $79.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Macro Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Macro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

NYSE:BMA traded up $2.19 on Wednesday, reaching $80.79. The stock had a trading volume of 56,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. Macro Bank has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $118.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.71.

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $834.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.51 million. Macro Bank had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Research analysts forecast that Macro Bank will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Macro Bank by 259.4% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Macro Bank by 46.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Macro Bank during the first quarter worth $1,295,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macro Bank in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in Macro Bank in the first quarter valued at $302,000.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

