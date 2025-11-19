Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Raised to $158.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $115.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CLSA upgraded Baidu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $108.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.38.

BIDU traded down $2.54 on Wednesday, reaching $114.60. The stock had a trading volume of 932,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,164. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.99. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.43. Baidu has a 12-month low of $74.71 and a 12-month high of $149.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,116,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,039,132,000 after buying an additional 170,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Baidu by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC now owns 1,258,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,959,000 after acquiring an additional 777,570 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,334,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Baidu by 106.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,129,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,804,000 after purchasing an additional 582,832 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

