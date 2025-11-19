1,169 Shares in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Purchased by Traub Capital Management LLC

Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,298,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,910,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,178,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,169,000 after purchasing an additional 924,761 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,013,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,357,000 after buying an additional 189,294 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,646,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,820,000 after buying an additional 3,519,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,771,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,959,000 after buying an additional 713,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $233.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.35, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $244.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.84 and a 200 day moving average of $204.57.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 524.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, November 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.14.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

