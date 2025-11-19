VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Has $13 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 16,957.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,937 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF comprises about 4.3% of VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $13,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 407,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,967,000 after acquiring an additional 68,958 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 514,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,242,000 after acquiring an additional 68,183 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 11,515 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 180,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 82,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $58.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1888 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.