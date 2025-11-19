Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UPWK. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.91. 368,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,401. Upwork has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.33 million. Upwork had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Upwork has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.370 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.330 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upwork will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,082,358 shares in the company, valued at $21,647,160. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 8,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $167,266.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 218,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,188,471.80. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 111,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,222 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Mindset Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Upwork during the third quarter worth approximately $24,782,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 11.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 222,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

