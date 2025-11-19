i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given New $32.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IIIV. Zacks Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.63 million, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.23. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 7.72%.The company had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.68 million. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.160 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other i3 Verticals news, General Counsel Paul Maple sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $77,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 33,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,669.76. This trade represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul Christians sold 1,890 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $59,346.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 43,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,654. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 59.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 454,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after acquiring an additional 182,699 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,874,000 after purchasing an additional 101,331 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

