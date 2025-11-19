Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 12205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

FULC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.50) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

The firm has a market cap of $634.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,505,000 after acquiring an additional 298,100 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 42,985 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,589,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,572,000 after buying an additional 1,589,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,450,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after buying an additional 112,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 689,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 405,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

