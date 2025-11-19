Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Down 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.0050. 1,140,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,155,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $739.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.30.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $185.49 million during the quarter.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, insider Mark Briffa sold 86,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $106,779.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 866,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,004.10. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald Lee Moak sold 43,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $134,246.26. Following the sale, the director owned 180,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,140.41. The trade was a 19.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 335,692 shares of company stock worth $747,340. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the second quarter valued at about $795,000. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $644,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,614,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 323,945 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Wheels Up Experience by 350.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 237,639 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels.

