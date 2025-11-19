Viking (NYSE:VIK) Issues Earnings Results

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Viking had a negative return on equity of 374.71% and a net margin of 13.99%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Viking Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Viking stock opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.33. Viking has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average is $55.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $686,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Viking by 29.2% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Viking during the third quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its stake in Viking by 14.7% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Viking from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Viking from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Viking from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Viking from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Viking from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Further Reading

