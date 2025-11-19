Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Stock Price Down 7.7% – What’s Next?

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 482,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 280,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Decibel Cannabis Trading Down 7.7%

The company has a market cap of C$69.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

