Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading 15.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 15.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 462,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 223,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Noble Mineral Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 16.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04.

Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.