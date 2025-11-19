Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$62.68 and last traded at C$62.62, with a volume of 677214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$62.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.42.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of C$12.55 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.4208333 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kristopher Peter Smith sold 112,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.74, for a total value of C$6,951,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,993,278.68. This trade represents a 69.90% decrease in their position. Also, insider Adam Husain Albeldawi sold 5,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.44, for a total value of C$292,200.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 252,142 shares of company stock valued at $15,003,939. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

