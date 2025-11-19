Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.71 and last traded at $30.1980, with a volume of 43419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VVV. Zacks Research upgraded Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Valvoline Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVV. CWM LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 47.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 24.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $316,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

