Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $381.00 Price Target at HSBC

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by HSBC from $343.00 to $381.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $342.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $405.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.90.

Get Amgen alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Amgen Stock Down 0.4%

Amgen stock opened at $342.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Amgen has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $345.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.24. The company has a market capitalization of $184.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total value of $2,317,053.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,120,924.09. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total transaction of $299,253.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,251.68. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 435.8% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.