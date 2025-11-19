Sanford C. Bernstein Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Stock Price

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $288.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $311.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.31.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $267.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.11 and a 200-day moving average of $263.10. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $196.04 and a one year high of $279.80.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 132.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 52.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.