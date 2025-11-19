Tortoise Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $340.50 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $386.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Macquarie began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

