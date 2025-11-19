Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 194.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG opened at $78.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $81.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

