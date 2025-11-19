Saturna Capital Corp Buys Shares of 2,325 Danaher Corporation $DHR

Saturna Capital Corp purchased a new position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth $7,175,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in Danaher by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Danaher by 40.3% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Danaher by 26.8% in the first quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,533,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,066,000 after acquiring an additional 324,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total transaction of $1,088,713.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,352.50. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,728 shares of company stock worth $6,448,990. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE:DHR opened at $225.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.47. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $258.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 target price on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

