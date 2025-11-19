Calloway’s Nursery (CLWY) and Its Peers Financial Comparison

Volatility and Risk

Calloway’s Nursery has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calloway’s Nursery’s peers have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Calloway’s Nursery and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Calloway’s Nursery $87.25 million $5.75 million 9.76 Calloway’s Nursery Competitors $13.56 billion $412.55 million 6.36

Calloway’s Nursery’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Calloway’s Nursery. Calloway’s Nursery is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calloway’s Nursery N/A N/A N/A Calloway’s Nursery Competitors 6.58% 5.27% 11.62%

Dividends

This table compares Calloway’s Nursery and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Calloway’s Nursery pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. Calloway’s Nursery pays out 119.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 30.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.9% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of Calloway’s Nursery shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Calloway’s Nursery peers beat Calloway’s Nursery on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Calloway’s Nursery

Calloway's Nursery, Inc. operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers birding, fertilizers, garden tools,insect and pest control; mosquito control solutions, pottery, soils and mulches; weed control and fungicide to gardeners. It also provides cornelius home decor and lawn décor products. In addition, the company provides landscape design services. The company operates 24 stores under the Calloway's Nursery name in Texas. Calloway's Nursery, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

