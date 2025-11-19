Head to Head Survey: RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) & Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RWE and Portland General Electric”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RWE $26.22 billion 1.32 $5.56 billion $3.50 14.63 Portland General Electric $3.51 billion 1.56 $313.00 million $2.75 17.75

Dividends

RWE has higher revenue and earnings than Portland General Electric. RWE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portland General Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

RWE pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. RWE pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Portland General Electric pays out 76.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Portland General Electric has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Portland General Electric is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares RWE and Portland General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RWE 11.32% 4.85% 1.75% Portland General Electric 8.43% 8.07% 2.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for RWE and Portland General Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RWE 0 2 3 0 2.60 Portland General Electric 1 10 1 1 2.15

RWE presently has a consensus price target of $53.30, indicating a potential upside of 4.12%. Portland General Electric has a consensus price target of $46.92, indicating a potential downside of 3.87%. Given RWE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe RWE is more favorable than Portland General Electric.

Volatility & Risk

RWE has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RWE beats Portland General Electric on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, hydro, solar, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity. It also trades in electricity, gas, and energy commodities; operates gas storage facilities; and engages in battery storage activities. The company serves commercial, industrial, and corporate customers. RWE Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities. It also has 28,868 circuit miles of distribution lines. Portland General Electric Company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

